Thieves target Halifax hub that helps most vulnerable in the community

Cruel thieves left desperate families without equipment they urgently needed to care for their babies when they broke into The Threeways Centre in Halifax.

The culprits smashed their way into the centre on Nursery Lane in Ovenden in the early hours of last Thursday, hitting a string of teams who work with some of the most vulnerable people in Calderdale.

The victims included Mothershare - an organisation which provides families in need with the basics for caring for their babies.

The thieves bashed the office door, broke locks off cupboards and took several expensive prams as well as some children’s clothes.

The scale of the damage put Mothershare out of action for a day and meant it was unable to deliver essential equipment.

Catherine Maun, service co-ordinator at Mothershare, said: “We had referrals ready to go out to families that were desperately needed and we couldn’t access them.

“It was really hard to see those items ready to go out and not being able to get to them.”

One of the trustees of The Threeways Centre, Neil Capper, said five different organisations were hit.

“We’ve been left feeling a combination of anger, disbelief and sadness,” he said.

“The selfish people that have done this have targeted the people that we’re trying to help.”

He added that if the thieves had asked for help, instead of breaking in, it was organisations at The Threeways Centre who are likely to have been able to assist.

Mothershare is appealing for donations to help it cover the cost of repairs. Anyone can help can visit www.localgiving.org/charity/mothershare.

The team also takes donations of good quality, clean children’s clothing and shoes, toys, books, games, bikes, safety gates, monitors, fireguards. cots, cribs, moses baskets, nappies, wipes and formula.