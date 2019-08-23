This is how many speeding drivers were caught in Calderdale police operation

Neighbourhood policing teams in Calderdale have been carrying out speed watch exercises in the borough.

Officers carried out the operation on Warley Road (20mph zone), Highroad Well and Moor End Road (both 30mph zones) Area on August 14.

A total of 232 vehicles were recorded in the area between 8am and 10.15am.



Vehicles travelling at, and in excess of, 26mph n the 20mph zone, and those travelling at, and in excess of, 36mph in the 30mph zones were recorded with details taken of the VRM (Registration Number), vehicle make, colour, speed, time and location.

In addition, ‘Tally’ sheets were used to record the total number of vehicles, passing the check points, travelling between speeds of 17 MPH to those travelling to the maximum recorded speed of 40 MPH.

This information enables averages to be determined and to gauge the numbers of vehicles exceeding the speed limits and those complying with them.

Here are the results of the police operation

Warley Road 20 MPH

Total vehicles recorded – 116

77 vehicles logged travelling above 20MPH (66%) – Maximum speed recorded 39 MPH.

29 vehicles logged travelling at, or in excess of, 26 MPH (25%) - The drivers of these vehicles will receive warning letters.

Gibbet Street – Highroad Well 30 MPH

Total vehicles recorded - 46.

10 vehicles logged travelling above 30MPH (22%) – Maximum speed recorded 36 MPH.

2 vehicles logged travelling at, or in excess of, 36 MPH (4%) - The drivers of these vehicles will receive warning letters.

Moor End Road – 30 MPH

Total vehicles recorded - 70.

18 vehicles logged travelling above 30MPH (26%) – Maximum speed recorded 40 MPH.

2 vehicles logged travelling at, or in excess of, 36 MPH (8%) - The drivers of these vehicles will receive warning letters.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale police force said: "Many vehicles slowed down when the drivers became visually aware of the presence of Police Support Staff.

"Also drivers reduced their speeds, having been pre-warned by other drivers of the existence of the cameras.

"Both aspects acted as a deterrent, albeit temporary. The presence of Police Support Staff, taking positive action to curb speeds in the area, was welcomed by local residents.

"Warning letters have been sent to offenders advising them to become more speed conscious in future, and also to inform them that details have been put on record and that action may be taken against re-offenders."



