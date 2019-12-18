This is what police found when a knife scanner was installed at Halifax bus station

A knife scanner was installed at Halifax bus station as part of a national initiative to drive down violent crime.

The Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working alongside officers from Op Jemlock at Halifax bus station.

The portable knife scanner at Halifax bus station (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The portable knife arch was deployed by officers with a view to both deterring people from carrying a knife as well as providing grounds for officers to search people who maybe in possession of weapons.

A spokesperson for the policing team said: "During this deployment a number of people were searched in the locality and whilst officers did deal with a number of people for possession of drugs no weapons were located."

Operation Jemlock was set up by the force to 'tackle serious violent crime and knife crime across West Yorkshire' earlier this summer.

In less than six months, more than 1400 arrests have been made.

Between April and September 2019 there has been a 13.4% reduction in offences with knives compared to the same period last year.

