This is why police and air ambulance were called to Brighouse last night
Police and an air ambulance were called to Brighouse last night after a report of a stabbing that turned out to be false report.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were alerted at 8.59pm by the ambulance service who had been told there was a stabbing on Halifax Road.
It is understood the incident was reported to have happened at Lane Head Recreation Ground.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and established no stabbing had taken place and it was a false report.”
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.