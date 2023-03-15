Three arrested after resident sees men loading stone into a van in Calderdale village and blocks them in
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a member of the public spotted them loading stone into a van in Cragg Vale.
Police were called to a report of a crime in progress when the suspects were seen loading top stones from various stretches of wall into a van on Saturday afternoon (March 11).
A resident blocked the suspects’ vehicle so it could not drive off, and three men – aged 27, 20 and 22 – were arrested.
They were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
All three have since been released on conditional bail.
Inspector Ben Doughty, of Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I know these offences cause real concern in our rural communities and I hope these arrests provide some reassurance and demonstrate that we will act on reports.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101.