Three arrested after woman suffers cut head in Halifax attack

The incident occurred on Gleanings Avenue between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday January 19 when a disturbance was reported involving a group of individuals.

It was also reported that three of those involved in the incident had arrived at the location in a VW Golf a short time beforehand.

A woman suffered a small cut to the top of her head as a result of the incident.

Police in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses

Three people, a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 31 and 15 were arrested following the affray and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

It is believed the incident is linked to a prior assault on a male which two males were arrested in connection with shortly after.

Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have CCTV footage which may assist with enquiries is asked to contact PC Pimperton at Calderdale District Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13220032320.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.