Three arrests and 11 vehicles seized in Halifax yob driving blitz

Operation Heelfield has also seen 13 traffic tickets issued and investigations launched into 11 people who failed to stop for officers.

Most of the vehicles seized have been motorbikes and off-road bikes and include two stolen vehicles.

The three people arrested were questioned on suspicion of being over the prescribed drink or drug limit, or theft of a vehicle.

Police have seized 11 vehicles

Police posted: “Bikes and quads can be a very safe means of transport but unfortunately a small minority use them in such a way as to be anti-social.”

They said following complaints from residents, Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for funding from the Home Office for the operation.

To report concerns about yob driving, call police on 101 or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.