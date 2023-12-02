Police have uncovered an industrial sized cannabis farm in Halifax containing drugs with a value of around £5m.

Officers have been dismantling the farm over the last couple of days after they and the District Crime Team, as well as officers from the Specialist Support Group, executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at the address in Park Ward.

After forcing entry into the address with specialist cutting equipment, officers found a huge cannabis farm, with over 5,000 plants inside, valued at roughly £5m.

