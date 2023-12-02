Three men arrested after huge cannabis farm containing drugs worth £5m is found in Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have been dismantling the farm over the last couple of days after they and the District Crime Team, as well as officers from the Specialist Support Group, executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at the address in Park Ward.
After forcing entry into the address with specialist cutting equipment, officers found a huge cannabis farm, with over 5,000 plants inside, valued at roughly £5m.
Three men were arrested by officers and have subsequently been charged. They appeared at court yesterday (Friday) where they were remanded in custody for trial at Bradford Crown Court at a later date.