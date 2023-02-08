Three men have been jailed in relation to an incident in which a gun was fired into a garage in Halifax.

Abanob Shawky Botros, Jarvan Peart and Mohammed Faheem Mahmood were sentenced to a total of 11 and a half years at Bradford Crown Court today (Wednesday), after they pleaded guilty to charges connected to the incident at Lux Tyres in Hopwood Lane.

West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent and Investigation Team opened an investigation after a male attended at the garage and fired a shotgun into the premises through an open door at about 6pm on 11 August 2022.

These enquiries led to the recovery of a shotgun believed to have been used in the offence and the arrests of five people.

Abanob Botros, Jarvan Peart and Mohammed Faheem Mahmood

Further investigations led to Botros, Peart and Mahmood being charged with offences relating to the incident. They were subsequently remanded into custody.

All three men pleaded guilty when they appeared at Bradford Crown Court today.

Botros, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Peart, 31, of Free School Lane, Halifax, was also jailed for five years after he also pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Mahmood, aged 37, of Hyde Park, Halifax, was sentenced to 18 months after he pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

In his summing up Recorder Nolan KC commented on the quality and thoroughness of the investigation and commended the actions of the team. He also requested that commendations be passed to the investigating officers.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, said: “Today’s outcome has seen three men jailed for their part in an incident which caused great concern among a residential community.

“The discharge of a firearm into a closed space is a reckless action and it is only by chance that no one was injured or worse.