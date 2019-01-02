Three people in Halifax fined for misusing blue badge permits

Three people were fined in the last few months in Halifax for misusing blue badge permits.

Calderdale Council prosecuted three people for separate offences of illegally displaying a blue badge permit.

All were found guilty, two found guilty in absence, and the court issued fines and costs, totalling over £1000.

Read: Calderdale Council 'not using its powers to clamp down on rouge landlords'

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “We take blue badge fraud very seriously and won’t hesitate to prosecute those abusing the blue badge scheme.

“The scheme is in place to help those who are unable to walk for long distances park in a convenient location to their destination. Misusing the badge not only is illegal, it’s taking up parking space for people who really need it.

“I’m pleased that these cases have been dealt with and those responsible have been fined. They will hopefully act as a deterrent and show those who may be tempted that it’s just not worth the risk.”

The following people were caught in Halifax town centre, using relative’s badges.

Sharfraz Bashir of Halifax did not attend court, so the matter was proved in his absence. He was found guilty of displaying a blue badge without the badge holder being present and fined £220, plus costs of £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Sharon Acklam of Halifax also didn’t attend and the case was also proved in absence. She was found guilty of displaying a blue badge without the badge holder being present and fined £220, plus costs of £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Finally, Shastha Bi of Halifax, attended Bradford Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to displaying a blue badge without the badge holder being present. She was fined £200, plus costs of £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

If you suspect a blue badge is being used illegally report it by visiting www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for ‘blue badges’.

Read: Pensioner suffers serious injury in Queensbury crash