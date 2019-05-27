Three trapped in overturned car which closed main road at Stump Cross

Three people were trapped in an overturned car which closed a main road at Stump Cross.

It happened on Park View Avenue, just off the A6036 Bradford Road, on Monday, May 27.

Bradford Road was closed both ways because of the accident.

It was closed from Westercroft Lane to A58 Leeds Road according to The AA.

There was heavy traffic due to the accident.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 3 people were trapped in the car.

All three were rescued by the fire service and handed over to the ambulance service.

Halifax and Illingworth crews attended.

Buses in Halifax and buses towards Bradford were diverted.

First Bus said in a statement on Twitter: "Due to RTC after Northowram Buses are diverted from shelf roundabout."

Metro Travel News said buses are unable to serve Northowram.

It said: "Service 682 diverting from Shelf roundabout to Hipperholme.

"Unable to serve Northowram to an accident"