Three women followed through Yorkshire town centre and assaulted

Police are appealing for information after three women were followed and assaulted in Harrogate last weekend.

A 26-year-old woman was assaulted on Franklin Road on Saturday, August 3.

The victim reported being followed through Harrogate, before someone attempted to take hold of them.

North Yorkshire Police is now investigating attacks on two more women which they believe are all linked.

The attacks happened on Cold Bath Road and Park Parade late on Friday, August 2 and early on Saturday, August 3.

Both women also reported being followed before someone tried to take hold of them.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and have increased patrols in the area.

Sgt Paul Schofield, from Harrogate CID, appealed for anyone with information about any of the attacks to come forward.

He said: “We would especially like to speak to a man who helped one of the victims when she was distressed at the bottom of Cold Bath Road, and also a woman who was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Walkers Passage who may have seen what happened.

"If anyone has any information concerning the incidents, or has concerns that they may have been followed, then please call 101.”

