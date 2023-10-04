News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Toby Carvery: Calderdale police's CCTV appeal after a car stolen from Ainley Top pub car park

Calderdale detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a car was stolen from a pub car park.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A red Seat Leon was taken from the Toby Carvery car park on on Brighouse Lane in Ainley Top.

Police say enquiries suggest the keys to the car were taken from a table inside the restaurant at around 6.50pm on Sunday, September 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing to the public for help identifying the man in the images as they believe he may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Most Popular
Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he may have information that can help with their investigationPolice would like to speak to this man as they believe he may have information that can help with their investigation
Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he may have information that can help with their investigation

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the theft is asked to contact police via live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230472760.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.