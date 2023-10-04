Calderdale detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a car was stolen from a pub car park.

A red Seat Leon was taken from the Toby Carvery car park on on Brighouse Lane in Ainley Top.

Police say enquiries suggest the keys to the car were taken from a table inside the restaurant at around 6.50pm on Sunday, September 24.

Officers are appealing to the public for help identifying the man in the images as they believe he may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he may have information that can help with their investigation

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the theft is asked to contact police via live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230472760.