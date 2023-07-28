Detectives investigating the attack at Todmorden Bus Station, on Burnley Road, on Saturday night are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help their investigation to get in touch.

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, police were called to the bus station by paramedics shortly before 11pm on Saturday after a man was found with serious head injuries.

The man - in his 40s – was rushed to hospital where he is still being treated but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Todmorden Bus Station on Burnley Road

Todmorden Bus Station was taped off by police for much of the following day while they investigated.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale CID on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police website quoting reference 13230408991.

