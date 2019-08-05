Todmorden taxi driver hit with fine for licence breach

A taxi driver from Todmorden has been fined £772 for driving a taxi without a working licence.

Mohammad Iqbal, of Burnley Road, Todmorden, was caught driving his vehicle and attempting to ply for hire on South Street, Bacup.

His licence had been revoked in September 2018 as he had previously been disqualified from driving but had failed to inform the licencing department at Rossendale Borough Council, leaving the information off his application form.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges at Burnley Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £266 for the offence, and was also ordered to pay £296.30 in legal costs and £210 investigation costs.

Iqbal’s vehicle, a Mercedes E220, was registered as a hackney carriage with the Council. He was charged with acting contrary to the Section 46 of the Town Police Clauses Act 1847.

Steve Hughes, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Customers for Rossendale Borough Council , said: "We take the safety of people using taxis in Rossendale very seriously and we require the highest standards from the taxi drivers in the borough.

"The licensing rules are there to keep the public safe and we take any breach of them very seriously.

"We don’t want residents and visitors to get into a vehicle with a driver who is not properly licensed and checked. We take a tough line on people flouting these rules.”