Town rallies round Calderdale cafe after thieves smash their way in
People have been rushing to help a Calderdale cafe today after it fell victim to thieves.
The Old Fire Station Cafe, on Elizabeth Street in Elland, posted on social media this morning (Sunday) that there had been a break-in overnight.
The culprits had smashed a window.
But, thanks to staff, customers and a generous resident, the cafe managed still managed to open today.
“A massive, massive shout out to everyone today,” the owner posted on social media.
"My staff for just ploughing on and getting on with it, all our very loyal customers for your words of support - and to Shaun Pearson for fixing us up with no cost we really appreciate this.
"Nice that for the minority that have caused this, the massive majority are amazing.”
Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.