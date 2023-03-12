News you can trust since 1853
Town rallies round Calderdale cafe after thieves smash their way in

People have been rushing to help a Calderdale cafe today after it fell victim to thieves.

By Sarah Fitton
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 4:35pm

The Old Fire Station Cafe, on Elizabeth Street in Elland, posted on social media this morning (Sunday) that there had been a break-in overnight.

The culprits had smashed a window.

But, thanks to staff, customers and a generous resident, the cafe managed still managed to open today.

The break-in happened overnight
“A massive, massive shout out to everyone today,” the owner posted on social media.

"My staff for just ploughing on and getting on with it, all our very loyal customers for your words of support - and to Shaun Pearson for fixing us up with no cost we really appreciate this.

"Nice that for the minority that have caused this, the massive majority are amazing.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

