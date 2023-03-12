The Old Fire Station Cafe, on Elizabeth Street in Elland, posted on social media this morning (Sunday) that there had been a break-in overnight.

The culprits had smashed a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, thanks to staff, customers and a generous resident, the cafe managed still managed to open today.

The break-in happened overnight

“A massive, massive shout out to everyone today,” the owner posted on social media.

"My staff for just ploughing on and getting on with it, all our very loyal customers for your words of support - and to Shaun Pearson for fixing us up with no cost we really appreciate this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nice that for the minority that have caused this, the massive majority are amazing.”