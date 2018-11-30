Travelling burglar from Lancashire jailed for attacks in Calderdale

Travelling criminals have been warned they have no place in West Yorkshire after a Manchester area burglar was jailed for more than three years.

Daniel Freeman (27) from Rochdale in Greater Manchester was sentenced to three years and five months imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court today ( Friday November 30) for burglary offences.

Freeman offered guilty pleas to two offences of residential burglary in the Greetland area of Halifax which were committed in August 2018.

He was arrested in November this year after being linked to the two offences following enquiries by Calderdale detectives.

The 27-year –old was quickly charged and later pleaded guilty at court due to the weight of evidence presented against him.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “Yet again individuals from outside West Yorkshire have travelled looking for rich pickings within Calderdale and again our investigative teams have brought them before the courts.

“This forms part of our continued commitment to reducing residential burglary within the area.