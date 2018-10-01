Tributes left for 35-year-old man killed in Halifax hit and run

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal hit and run which took place at the weekend.

A 35-year-old man was hit by a car on Saturday night and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver did not stop.

The collision happened just after 9pm on Skircoat Moor Road at King Cross, near Halifax Fire Station.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The car involved in the incident was found abandoned nearby and the driver later handed himself in to police.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

