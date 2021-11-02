Tributes paid by family to murder victim Dawn Walker after her body was found in Lightcliffe

The body of Dawn Walker aged 52 from Halifax was sadly found at around 4.38pm on Sunday, October 31 near to Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe.

In a tribute to Dawn, her family have said: “We write this with a very heavy heart that yesterday we lost a loving daughter, mother, Nanna, sister, Auntie and friend. In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly. We ask at this time as a family, that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve.”

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We would like to reiterate the family’s wishes for privacy at this extremely distressing time and ask for people not to speculate the circumstances regarding Dawn’s death.

Dawn Walker

“We are continuing to hold a-45-year-old male under arrest in custody at this time as our investigation progresses.

“Anyone with information to contact police on 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website quoting log 1317 of 31st October.”

Floral tributes have been left in the area after the discovery on Sunday.

One of the messages reading: “RIP to a lovely lady. You will be greatly missed.”

One woman, who was in the area but did not wish to be named, said: “She was a very friendly, happy lady. She didn’t deserve this.

“The community is very shocked.”

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe councillor George Robinson has offered his condolences and is looking at ways for authorities to support the Lightcliffe community after the body of woman was found in the area.

“This is really devastating news. May our thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their loved one,” said Coun Robinson.

“We’re a close knit community in Lightcliffe and naturally, this will be a deep blow to many.

“It is understandable that many are upset about these tragic circumstances. There are two schools within a close proximity, and many families with young children live in the area.

Please do speak to family or friends if this will help. I will also be contacting the council, police and schools to see what support is being put in place.

“It would be improper to speculate at this stage, because the recent events are raw for many. But, if anyone knows any relevant information then I’d urge you to contact the police.”