Tributes paid to man killed in Halifax road collision

Tributes have been paid to the victim of a fatal road collision after police revealed his identity.

Robert Provis, 41, from the Halifax area was involved in the incident at 9.07pm on Saturday (September 29).

The collision took place on Aachen Way at its junction with Skircoat Moor Road at King Cross, near Halifax Fire Station, and involved a black Renault Megane motor car

Tributes and condolences have been paid to Mr Provis on the Halifax Courier Facebook page.

Vaqass Akhtar said: "Tragic news, thoughts and condolences to his family."

Irene Grant Kelly said: "R.I.P.Robert, condolences to your family."

Sally Riley commented: "Rip rob so tragic we was good mates at school xx."

The driver of the involved vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene and the car involved was later found abandoned nearby.

The driver later presented himself to officers and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released pending further investigations.

Officers are appealing anyone with any information on the incident to contact police.

Police would especially like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the Renault Magane driving in the Halifax area prior to the collision. Also from anyone that may have dash cam footage of the vehicle driving on then date in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or via the online chat facility, quoting log number 1937.

