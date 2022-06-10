Tributes paid to Sowerby Bridge man found dead in canal

Dale Mawson, who was from Sowerby Bridge, was discovered in the water off Wharf Street on Tuesday morning.
People have been leaving messages on the Courier's Facebook page dedicated to the 48-year-old.
"So sad this. Used to see Dale every day. Rest in paradise," posted one person.
"I remember him from school. You rest easy Dale," said another.
"Such a sad loss of a young man's life. You will be missed mate," said one reader.
"RIP Dale, such a shame. Rembered always," posted one person.
"Remember him from school RIP," said another reader.
And one said: "Rest in peace Dale. Thinking of his family at this sad time. You will be missed."
As reported by the Courier earlier this week, police were called at 9.21am on Tuesday to a report of a concern for safety, and attended with paramedics and firefighters.
Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but, at this time, we are currently treating the death as unexplained.
“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us in establishing the circumstances of what has taken place.
“In particular, anyone who may have been in the area of Sowerby Bridge Canal Wharf between 1am and 9am on Tuesday, June 7.”
Anyone with information which might help with the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting log 381 of June 7.