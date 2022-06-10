Tributes paid to Sowerby Bridge man found dead in canal

Dale Mawson, who was from Sowerby Bridge, was discovered in the water off Wharf Street on Tuesday morning.

People have been leaving messages on the Courier's Facebook page dedicated to the 48-year-old.

"So sad this. Used to see Dale every day. Rest in paradise," posted one person.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene on Tuesday

"I remember him from school. You rest easy Dale," said another.

"Such a sad loss of a young man's life. You will be missed mate," said one reader.

"RIP Dale, such a shame. Rembered always," posted one person.

"Remember him from school RIP," said another reader.

Emergency services in Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday

And one said: "Rest in peace Dale. Thinking of his family at this sad time. You will be missed."

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, police were called at 9.21am on Tuesday to a report of a concern for safety, and attended with paramedics and firefighters.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but, at this time, we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us in establishing the circumstances of what has taken place.

“In particular, anyone who may have been in the area of Sowerby Bridge Canal Wharf between 1am and 9am on Tuesday, June 7.”