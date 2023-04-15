Safety measures were put in place at Trinity Academy Grammar, on Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge, and officers were deployed in a bid to reassure pupils.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the Courier: “At 10.15am yesterday morning (Friday), Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge put in place safety measures after police received information that was deemed suspicious at the time.

"As a precaution, officers were dispatched to the school to provide reassurance to pupils there.

Police were called yesterday