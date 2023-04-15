News you can trust since 1853
Trinity Academy Grammar: Police called to Sowerby Bridge high school yesterday

Police were called to a Calderdale high school yesterday after receiving “suspicious information”.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

Safety measures were put in place at Trinity Academy Grammar, on Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge, and officers were deployed in a bid to reassure pupils.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the Courier: “At 10.15am yesterday morning (Friday), Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge put in place safety measures after police received information that was deemed suspicious at the time.

"As a precaution, officers were dispatched to the school to provide reassurance to pupils there.

Police were called yesterdayPolice were called yesterday
"Further information established that there was no risk to the school and the safety measures were lifted.”

