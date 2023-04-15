Trinity Academy Grammar: Police called to Sowerby Bridge high school yesterday
Police were called to a Calderdale high school yesterday after receiving “suspicious information”.
Safety measures were put in place at Trinity Academy Grammar, on Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge, and officers were deployed in a bid to reassure pupils.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the Courier: “At 10.15am yesterday morning (Friday), Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge put in place safety measures after police received information that was deemed suspicious at the time.
"As a precaution, officers were dispatched to the school to provide reassurance to pupils there.
"Further information established that there was no risk to the school and the safety measures were lifted.”