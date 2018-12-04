Trio questioned after police car chase through Halifax

Three men have been released under investigation of theft from a motor vehicle after a police car chase.

Police were alerted to three males acting suspiciously around a vehicle on Kelvin Crescent, Trimmingham, Halifax at around 2.50pm on Monday.

When officers attended, the men made off in a vehicle and failed to stop for officers.

The suspects exited the vehicle in the Shelf Mill area, off Wade House Road, and were detained a short time later by officers and arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.