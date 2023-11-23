Dozens of Calderdale parents have been fined after their children did not go to school.

During a day of hearings at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month, more than 40 of the borough’s parents were ordered to pay truancy fines – some amounting to several hundreds of pounds.

Of those, 27 were given fines of £220, and 10 more were handed fines of £440.

And there were court costs to pay as well.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.