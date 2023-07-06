On one day of hearings at Bradford Magistrates Court last month, more than 30 of the borough’s mums and dads – of both primary and secondary school aged children - were ordered to pay truancy fines.

Of those, 15 were given fines of £440, and 12 more were handed fines of £220. And there were court costs to pay as well.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.