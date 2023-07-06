Truancy fines: More than 30 parents from Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined - some £440 - after their kids miss school
On one day of hearings at Bradford Magistrates Court last month, more than 30 of the borough’s mums and dads – of both primary and secondary school aged children - were ordered to pay truancy fines.
Of those, 15 were given fines of £440, and 12 more were handed fines of £220. And there were court costs to pay as well.
Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.
These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.
Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.
Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted, and courts can then issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a three-month jail sentence.