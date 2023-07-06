News you can trust since 1853
Truancy fines: More than 30 parents from Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined - some £440 - after their kids miss school

More Calderdale parents have been handed hefty fines after their kids were not in school when they should have been.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

On one day of hearings at Bradford Magistrates Court last month, more than 30 of the borough’s mums and dads – of both primary and secondary school aged children - were ordered to pay truancy fines.

Of those, 15 were given fines of £440, and 12 more were handed fines of £220. And there were court costs to pay as well.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates CourtThe cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted, and courts can then issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a three-month jail sentence.

