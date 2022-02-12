Twelve arrested in Halifax over firearms offences

Police have arrested 12 people in Halifax overnight on suspicion of firearms offences.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:02 am

Ten of the arrests were made shortly before midnight. The other two were made at around 1.45am.

Two residential properties - believed to be in the King Cross area - have been searched in connection with the investigation.

All 12 of those arrested have been detained for questioning and remain in custody at this time.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

All 12 of those arrested are still in custody.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about ongoing investigations can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.