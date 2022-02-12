Twelve arrested in Halifax over firearms offences
Police have arrested 12 people in Halifax overnight on suspicion of firearms offences.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:00 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:02 am
Ten of the arrests were made shortly before midnight. The other two were made at around 1.45am.
Two residential properties - believed to be in the King Cross area - have been searched in connection with the investigation.
All 12 of those arrested have been detained for questioning and remain in custody at this time.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about ongoing investigations can call police on 101.
Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.