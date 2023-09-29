Two arrested after gang attack cyclist in Halifax street in broad daylight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was riding a bike along Baker Fold, near Hanson Lane, at around 2pm on Saturday when he was attacked by the group.

Police said he suffered minor injuries and his bike was damaged.

Two men – aged 38 and 19 – have been arrested in connection with the attack which is being investigated by Calderdale District CID.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses

Detectives believe people in the Pellon Lane area may have seen what happened or have information that might help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help police should call Calderdale District CID on 101, or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 13230530521.