Two arrested after gang attack cyclist in Halifax street in broad daylight

A cyclist was attacked by a gang of men in a Halifax street.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:58 BST- 1 min read
The victim was riding a bike along Baker Fold, near Hanson Lane, at around 2pm on Saturday when he was attacked by the group.

Police said he suffered minor injuries and his bike was damaged.

Two men – aged 38 and 19 – have been arrested in connection with the attack which is being investigated by Calderdale District CID.

Detectives are appealing for witnessesDetectives are appealing for witnesses
Detectives believe people in the Pellon Lane area may have seen what happened or have information that might help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help police should call Calderdale District CID on 101, or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 13230530521.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.