Two arrested in Halifax town centre after shop break-in and blood left at the scene

Calderdale community wardens were patrolling the town centre in the early hours of Wednesday (July 5) when they heard a loud smash.

When they went to investigate, they saw two people running off, blood at scene and the item they had used to break in.

After checking CCTV of the area, police arrested two people on suspicion of burglary. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.