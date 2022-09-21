Two cars seized, a police chase and an arrest in Calderdale last night

Officers spotted a Ford Fiesta which had been reported stolen headed towards Ripponden.

They said the car’s number plates had been “adapted to evade detection”.

The car was then spotted in Sowerby Bridge but attempts to detain driver were unsuccessful.

Operation Hawmill is a crackdown on dangerous drivers

Police then followed the car to Windle Royd Lane, off Burnley Road, where the vehicle was stopped.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, no licence and no insurance.

Also last night, a silver Vauxhall Zafira was seen on Southgate in Elland town centre which officers said “appeared to try and evade police”.

The driver left the car and went into a shop where he was detained.

He initially gave police false details but they said his identity was quickly established and he was reported for summons for not having a licence or insurance. His car was seized.

And a white Ford Fiesta was seized after it was stopped on Rochdale Road in West Vale and the driver was found to have ben behind the wheel while banned from driving and without insurance. He was reported for summons.