Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarvan Peart, 31, of Free School Lane in Savile Park, Halifax, was charged yesterday (Thursday) with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court today, where he was remanded in custody.

Abanob Botros, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates on Wednesday.

The charges come after police were called to Lux Tyres on Hopwood Lane at around 6pm on Thursday, August 11 to reports of what police describe as a “firearms discharge”.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team are investigating and say they have found the firearm believed to have been used.

Two other people have also been arrested as part of the investigation – a 37-year-old man who has been released on bail pending further enquiries and a 36-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, who is leading the investigation, said: “West Yorkshire Police will not tolerate the criminal use of firearms and will investigate these matters thoroughly to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing under Operation Holden, and we would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist our investigation to use this reference when making contact with our team.

“We fully understand the concerns that have arisen from our communities following the incident, and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are continuing their increased patrols of the area to provide reassurance.”

Anyone who believed they may have information that might help police with their enquiries into the incident should call officers from the force’s Firearms Prevent Team on 101 or contact them using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.