Two men arrested after group of men seen fighting outside Calderdale bar

The Halifax District Investigations Team would like to speak to anyone who saw a group of people fighting outside the Craft Bar on Stainland Road during the evening of Friday May 13, at about 22.40.

Officers attended, and following enquiries, later arrested two men aged 19 and 21 on suspicion of affray.

They have both been released under investigation.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested after the incident in Calderdale (Getty Images)

It is believed several people who have not come forwards were assaulted in the fighting and police would like to speak to them or anyone else who can assist the enquiry.

Information can be given to the Halifax District Investigations Team on 101 referencing crime number 13220258889.