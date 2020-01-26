Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Jordan Sinnott

Two 21-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

Sinnott, 25, died yesterday (Saturday) after suffering a fractured skull on a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire the night before.

Another man, 27, was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to come forward and speak to them, or Crimestoppers.

Police said officers had attended a fight involving eight men and women at the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street at about 23.25pm on Friday.

Sinnott was found a couple of hours later following another "large-scale disturbance" in the town centre.