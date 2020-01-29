Two men charged with manslaughter of former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott

Two men will appear in magistrates court charged with the manslaughter of former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott.

The trio have been charged following incidents in Retford on Saturday January 25.

Former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close in Retford and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk in Retford, have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault.

Sean Nicholson, 21, of Beechways in Retford, has been charged with affray.

All three men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges follow the death of Jordan Sinnott, 25, after an assault in Retford’s Market Place in the early hours of Saturday (25 January).

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals, and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know something about what happened.”

If anyone has information or video footage please report it through the correct channels by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the dedicated online portal here.

