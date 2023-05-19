News you can trust since 1853
Two men jailed over massive cannabis farm over eight different rooms of building in Calderdale village

Two men have been sent to prison over a cannabis farm discovered in a Calderdale village.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:23 BST
They were sentenced this monthThey were sentenced this month
They were sentenced this month

The pair were both sentenced to 27 months in jail for the production of a class B drug earlier this month.

They were arrested after police raided a building on Mill House Lane in Triangle in April.

Officers had received information from the community and those executing the warrant including members of the Operations Support Team, the Regional Organised Crime Unit and firefighters.

When police arrived two men climbed onto the roof of a building and tried to dispose of mobile phones.

Inside, officers found the entire first floor of eight rooms had been converted into a cannabis farm.

Police said: “We would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drug production in our communities.

"We will always investigate any information received and take the appropriate action to rid our streets of drugs.”

Information can be passed on to neighbourhood policing team officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or via the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

