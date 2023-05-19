Two men jailed over massive cannabis farm over eight different rooms of building in Calderdale village

They were sentenced this month

The pair were both sentenced to 27 months in jail for the production of a class B drug earlier this month.

They were arrested after police raided a building on Mill House Lane in Triangle in April.

Officers had received information from the community and those executing the warrant including members of the Operations Support Team, the Regional Organised Crime Unit and firefighters.

When police arrived two men climbed onto the roof of a building and tried to dispose of mobile phones.

Inside, officers found the entire first floor of eight rooms had been converted into a cannabis farm.

Police said: “We would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drug production in our communities.

"We will always investigate any information received and take the appropriate action to rid our streets of drugs.”