Two motorists arrested in Ovenden yesterday as part of police operation to tackle dangerous drivers

Two motorists were arrested by police in Ovenden yesterday (Monday) for drink/drug driving.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
As part of Operation Hawmill, one driver was stopped for having no insurance, one for driving with no seatbelt, one for driving through a red light and two speed enforcement notices were handed out.

Operation Hawmill tackles the fatal four of speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone use and drug/drink driving and will continue over the next few weeks ensuring that Calderdale’s roads are safer for everyone.