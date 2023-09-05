Two motorists arrested in Ovenden yesterday as part of police operation to tackle dangerous drivers
Two motorists were arrested by police in Ovenden yesterday (Monday) for drink/drug driving.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of Operation Hawmill, one driver was stopped for having no insurance, one for driving with no seatbelt, one for driving through a red light and two speed enforcement notices were handed out.
Operation Hawmill tackles the fatal four of speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone use and drug/drink driving and will continue over the next few weeks ensuring that Calderdale’s roads are safer for everyone.