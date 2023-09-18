Two rushed to hospital after car 'deliberately' mounts pavement in Halifax hit and run last night
Police were called to Carlton Place on the edge of the town centre at 7.10pm yesterday (Sunday) after reports a car had intentionally mounted the pavement and hit two men before leaving the scene.
Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that police say “are not believed to be life-threatening”.
Detectives say enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.
Anyone with information that might help the police’s investigation should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 10.
Officers can also be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat , quoting reference 13230518959.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.