Two 'significant' cannabis farms uncovered in Calderdale with street value of around £2m
West Yorkshire Police say they have uncovered two ‘significant’ cannabis farms in Calderdale with a total street value of around £2m.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:23 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:24 am
Over the past week, two significant cannabis farms have been found by police officers in Calderdale.
Police say the discoveries have resulted in nearly 3,000 cannabis plants being taken off the streets, which have a total street value of around £2m.
