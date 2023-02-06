Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The trailers were stolen overnight on Tuesday, January 31, and saddles and bridles that were inside the trailers are still missing.

A man has been arrested for the thefts but has been bailed whilst West Yorkshire Police continue their enquiries.

The police are asking members of the public whether anyone saw the trailers being towed, moved or dumped, or whether anyone has any knowledge of the stolen items.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Two of the saddles and the bridle belong to a seven-year-old girl who is unable to ride her pony, Sparkle, as she has no tack. The pony requires specialist tack that is difficult to source.

If anyone has any information about this theft, the crime reference is 13230060666.