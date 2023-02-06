Two stolen horse trailers are found by police in Halifax
Two horse trailers stolen from a farm in Wilsden have been recovered by police in the Mixenden and Illingworth areas of Halifax.
The trailers were stolen overnight on Tuesday, January 31, and saddles and bridles that were inside the trailers are still missing.
A man has been arrested for the thefts but has been bailed whilst West Yorkshire Police continue their enquiries.
The police are asking members of the public whether anyone saw the trailers being towed, moved or dumped, or whether anyone has any knowledge of the stolen items.
Two of the saddles and the bridle belong to a seven-year-old girl who is unable to ride her pony, Sparkle, as she has no tack. The pony requires specialist tack that is difficult to source.
If anyone has any information about this theft, the crime reference is 13230060666.
Contact the police via 101, using the online facilities, Crimestoppers or at [email protected]