Two stolen vehicles located by police in Halifax

Two stolen vehicles were located in Halifax today (Monday).

By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team located the two stolen vehicles.

Officers on patrol located a Black Mitsubishi Outlander displaying no number plates with checks showing that the vehicle was stolen in Halifax back in August.

Later on in the morning, officers located a Range Rover displaying false plates which was found to have been stolen in South Yorkshire.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police say that enquiries remain ongoing.

