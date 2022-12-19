Two stolen vehicles located by police in Halifax
Two stolen vehicles were located in Halifax today (Monday).
By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team located the two stolen vehicles.
Officers on patrol located a Black Mitsubishi Outlander displaying no number plates with checks showing that the vehicle was stolen in Halifax back in August.
Later on in the morning, officers located a Range Rover displaying false plates which was found to have been stolen in South Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police say that enquiries remain ongoing.