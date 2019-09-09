Two taken to hospital after crash in Halifax last night

Two people were rushed to hospital wither serious injuries after a motorbike and a car crashed in Halifax last night.

Police were called 6.03pm to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a white Audi.

The motorbike, with a pillion passenger, was travelling on Ryecroft Lane when it reached the junction of Moor End Road where the crash happened.

The 36-year-old male rider and his pillion passenger, a 47-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, saw either of the vehicles beforehand or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact the police online via www.westyorkshire.poluce.uk/contact-us or via 101 quoting log number 1343 of September 8.