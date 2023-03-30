News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
13 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Two vehicles seized and motorist arrested in Bailiff Bridge as part of police operation

Two vehicles were seized and a motorist was arrested in Bailiff Bridge on Tuesday as part of a police crackdown on dangerous drivers.

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read

One vehicle was seized when a motorist was stopped by police for travelling at 55mph in the 40mph section of Birkby Lane.

The driver and passenger were both detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and stop/searched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver was found to be a provisional licence holder with eight points and no insurance, and had their vehicle seized and will now appear at court.

Police tape
Police tape
Police tape
Most Popular

The driver also provided a positive roadside reading for cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit.

Another vehicle was seized after a driver was issued with a ticket for driving without reasonable consideration to other road users, having previously been issued two separate warnings for the manner of his driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two tickets were issued to motorists using a handheld device whilst driving, while a further ticket was issued for exceeding 40mph on Birkby Lane.