Two vehicles seized and motorist arrested in Bailiff Bridge as part of police operation

One vehicle was seized when a motorist was stopped by police for travelling at 55mph in the 40mph section of Birkby Lane.

The driver and passenger were both detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and stop/searched.

The driver was found to be a provisional licence holder with eight points and no insurance, and had their vehicle seized and will now appear at court.

Police tape

The driver also provided a positive roadside reading for cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit.

Another vehicle was seized after a driver was issued with a ticket for driving without reasonable consideration to other road users, having previously been issued two separate warnings for the manner of his driving.

