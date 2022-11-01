Two wanted men found in Halifax last night - one was hiding under the bed
Police arrested two wanted men in Halifax last night (Monday) – including one who was hiding under a bed.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 10:53am
One of the men was found in the Park ward and the other was found in Mixenden.
Police posted on social media: “Mr Mixenden won't be winning any prizes for his hiding skills after he was found under the bed.”
Anyone with information that might help police with any of their investigations should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.