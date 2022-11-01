News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two wanted men found in Halifax last night - one was hiding under the bed

Police arrested two wanted men in Halifax last night (Monday) – including one who was hiding under a bed.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 10:53am

One of the men was found in the Park ward and the other was found in Mixenden.

Police posted on social media: “Mr Mixenden won't be winning any prizes for his hiding skills after he was found under the bed.”

Anyone with information that might help police with any of their investigations should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The arrests were made yesterday

Most Popular

Read More
Illegal e-scooter rider who fled from Calderdale police found hiding in a bush