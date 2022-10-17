Two wanted people arrested in Halifax town centre
Police arrested two wanted people in Halifax town centre on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
PCSOs spotted both, one who was wanted in connection with a theft from a shop and the other who was wanted on suspicion of burglary and shop theft.
On the same day, PCSOs in Mixenden and Ovenden chased and caught a man wanted on two court warrants.
And yesterday (Sunday), Today, police arrested another man in Boothtown on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.
Anyone with information that might help police should call them on 101.