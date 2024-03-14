Two women released on bail after being arrested following fight outside Todmorden pub
Police are investigating following a fight outside a pub on Fielden Square, Todmorden on Sunday, March 10.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police attended the incident and two women aged 33 and 36 were both arrested in connection with the affray and have both since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240133496.