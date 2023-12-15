Undercover Calderdale officers catch more than 30 people driving while on their phones in just six hours

An undercover Calderdale police operation caught 32 people using their phones whilst driving in just six hours.

Officers from the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the crackdown in Brighouse town centre today (Friday) using plain-clothed officers.

They said each of the drivers caught will receive licence points and a fine.

PC Joe Dainton said: “We wanted to focus on mobile phones today as it is one of the fatal four offences and is responsible for causing deaths or serious injuries on our roads.

Police carried out the operation in Brighouse today

"Often members of the public feed back to us how frustrating it can be seeing people committing this offence.

"We took a different approach today to try and get a true snapshot of what is happening on the roads in and around Brighouse.

"We will be back and targeting other locations in Calderdale soon.”