Uninsured driver who ran red traffic light has car seized by police in Halifax

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit stopped the black VW Golf in Halifax.

Officers stopped the car after going through a red traffic light.

The unit said the driver believed he was insured to drive other vehicles which was not the case.

The VW Golf was seized by police

The driver was reported for both offences and the car was seized.

What is the road policing unit?

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.