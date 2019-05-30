Unique Persian coins and jewellery stolen in Halifax burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in Halifax have released these pictures of the jewellery taken.

West Yorkshire Police, who released the details and images this week, said the burglary in the Rocks Road area of Saville Park Halifax happened between 2pm and 3pm on Friday April 19.

A large amount of valuable items were taken including jewellery and Persian coins .

Officers are appealing for information as to the location of these items or anybody who has been offered them for sale

Information can be passed on by calling police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 13190201889 or use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Equally, if you have any information as to those responsible or saw the offence occurring, officers in Calderdale want to hear from you.

