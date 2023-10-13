These cases all involve Calderdale residents and were heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Zainab Tiamoor, aged 30, of Kingsbury Place in Halifax fined £529 and ordered to pay a £212 victim surcharge and £300 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Jarda Clayton, aged 27, of Lillands Lane Brighouse fined £115 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Billy North, aged 37, of Willowdene Avenue in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone, failing to comply with a red traffic light and failing to stop for a police officer.

Martin Robinson, aged 44, of Elland Lane in Elland fined £576 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £230 and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Mavis Boyle, aged 39, of Nest Estate in Mytholmroyd given a 12-week suspended sentence – suspended for 12 months – for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Piotr Chudziak, aged 33, of Ovenden Green in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Neil Greenwood, aged 36, of Mixenden Road in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Regan Townley, aged 25, of Whitwell Grove in Elland fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Anthony Crowley, aged 48, of Brunel Court in Halifax given a 12-week suspended sentence – suspended for 12 months – for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Sahid Ramzan, aged 59, of Tyson Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Miroslav Dano, aged 44, of Queens Road in Halifax fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Aiden Fee, aged 19, of Illingworth Gardens in Illingworth fined £130 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Shakil Ahmed, aged 42, of Spinners Close in Halifax fined £345 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £620 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Levi Ferneyhough, aged 35, of Crossley Street in Brighouse fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence or insurance.