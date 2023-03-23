News you can trust since 1853
Update on the four people arrested after woman dies in Halifax and police tape off Gibraltar Road

Four people arrested after a young woman died in Halifax have been released on bail.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:17 GMT- 1 min read

Police arrested the three men and a woman after being called to Gibraltar Road on Tuesday following a report of concern for the safety of a woman at a house there.

A woman in her 20s was found injured and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained”, say police.

Police on Gibraltar Road on Tuesday night
The four arrested were three men - aged 34, 35 and 56 - and a 41-year-old women.

People who live on Gibraltar Road spoke of their shock and sadness at the woman’s death yesterday (Wednesday).

One man said: “It’s shocking, just shocking. This is a quiet street.

"We saw forensics going in and I think the police were using a drone as well.”

Police on Gibraltar Road yesterday (Wednesday)
