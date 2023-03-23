Update on the four people arrested after woman dies in Halifax and police tape off Gibraltar Road

Police arrested the three men and a woman after being called to Gibraltar Road on Tuesday following a report of concern for the safety of a woman at a house there.

A woman in her 20s was found injured and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained”, say police.

Police on Gibraltar Road on Tuesday night

The four arrested were three men - aged 34, 35 and 56 - and a 41-year-old women.

People who live on Gibraltar Road spoke of their shock and sadness at the woman’s death yesterday (Wednesday).

One man said: “It’s shocking, just shocking. This is a quiet street.

"We saw forensics going in and I think the police were using a drone as well.”