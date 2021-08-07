UPDATE: Two arrested after murder investigation launched in Halifax

Police are appealing for information.

The 35-year-old woman and 20-year-old man - both from Halifax - have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died this morning.

Police were called to a report of an injured man in Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden at 8.57am today.

The male - believed to be in his 20s - was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the team on 101 or via the police's website.

The log reference is 0468 of August 7.